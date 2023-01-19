Turn your laptop into a powerhouse with this 14-in-1 docking station

In a world where we carry our work with us wherever we go, it’s important to be able to function as though we’re sitting at our office desk. However, our laptops aren’t always equipped to handle our peripherals—unless we have a docking station.

If you are working from home you will appreciate that doing so without a scanner, a printer, or even a second monitor, can be detrimental to your productivity. In order to function at peak capacity you need to have access to some or all of these but your laptop likely doesn’t have the ports required to get these devices up and running. That’s where this USB4 Docking Station comes into play.

Compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems, it features a wide variety of ports that are going to meet most of your needs. A massive 7-port USB expansion port allows for transfer rates up to 10Gbps (USB3.2/Type-C) and supports BC1.2 fast charging up to 7.5W. Three USB 2.0 ports will accommodate your keyboard, your mouse, and other peripherals. Hook up your second monitor using the HDMI 2.1 and DP1.4 ports and you’ll not only be doubling your workspace, but you’ll also achieve crystal clear 8K HD video performance. All this and more will give you the portability to move between workspaces without losing functionality and give you access to devices you may not otherwise have been able to use.

So whether you’re working from home, or on a hybrid schedule (the docking station will also allow you to use the same computer at home and in the office), or if you’re a student, now is the time to turn your laptop into a portable powerhouse.

For only $199.99 (regularly $249.99), this mBeat 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station is going to make your laptop feel like a desktop, allowing you to work at full capacity, no matter where you are.

Prices subject to change