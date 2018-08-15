The FM Synth is built around a sliced acrylic cylinder that was cut at a certain angle to give a taper. The four strings that you might find on a traditional electric bass have been replaced with 500 mm (19.6 in) ThinPot Linear Position Sensors that sit in grooves so that they're flush with the neck, which is also home to four potentiometers. Behind the neck, Miller has secured 120 addressable LEDs that can supply an onstage light show or set to fire up when a fretting finger is detected.

