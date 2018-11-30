One obvious benefit is that the armor would provide better protection against both radiation and physical hazards. In addition, the exoskeleton could help reduce fatigue and could even be powered to make it easier to carry things or to work in cramped, awkward positions. It could also have a proper cooling system, so it could be worn for extended periods, and the composite shell would be easier to decontaminate than the soft plastics, which dirty easily and must be thrown away as low-level nuclear waste.