Nielsen Music's most recent report shows that, though streaming continues to be the music consumption king of the castle, vinyl sales are on the rise – with some 9.35 million albums flying off the shelves during the first three quarters of the year. And with this resurgence in the format comes more and more manufacturers trying to persuade music lovers to once again make space in the living room for a turntable. New player Defoss has mixed an Italian flair for beautiful design with 3D-printing and vibration-nixing elements to create an eye-catching analog turntable called the Logigram.