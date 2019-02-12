Dethleffs' latest caravan sleeps 7 on stacked, convertible and lift-away bedsView gallery - 19 images
You don't need a multi-module expansion system to fit a family of six inside your sub-23-foot (7-m) camping trailer. Dethleffs does it by carefully managing space with a series of bunks, convertible dinettes and lift-away beds. Moreover, the German RV maker has managed to squeeze seven sleepers in the larger floor plan of the new C'Go Up, a sleek, smart camping trailer optimized for large, active families.
Dethleffs has been helping lift the trailer market up and into the 21st century with sleek, modern caravan designs like the Coco and concepts like the electrified E.Home Coco. The new C'Go Up has a more conventional, unassuming exterior than the Coco trailers, but step inside, and its bright, colorful cabin captures the imagination with smart, seven-sleeper space management.
The seven-person C'Go Up configuration comes by way of the range-topping, 298-in (757-cm) 525 KR floor plan. The interior is open, but the furniture layout lends itself to a natural division of space. The nose of this trailer is dedicated to the kids, with two bunk beds on the right and a kids dining area on the left. A full-height cabinet and shelf array connects the bunk beds to the dining nook, creating a homier space where children can have toys, games and books close at hand.
The rear of the trailer is more of the adult space, consisting of a "master bedroom" combined with a full-size dinette with wraparound seating. That dinette converts over to a double bed at night, and a second double lowers down from the ceiling to create a sort of bunk bed set for grown-ups. Add in a final single bed by converting the kids' dinette, and you get all seven sleeping spaces, making the 525 KR the highest-capacity caravan in the entire C'Go family.
The C'Go Up's front kid and rear adult areas are neatly separated by the central kitchen block and bathroom compartment across the hall. The kitchen includes a triple-burner stove, sink and 142-L refrigerator, while the wet bath has a stainless steel sink, shower and toilet.
The 525 KR already offers ample interior space with its 6.8-ft (208-cm) ceiling height and space-saving convertible and lift-away furniture. It adds a little extra usable daytime space with the foldaway lower kid's bunk, which flips against the wall to open up storage space.
The 525 KR interior definitely impressed us during our CMT walkthrough. Every time we thought we had seen the last sleeping berth and trick, we turned around to find yet another. The design appears to be a very efficient but livable space for two parents and four or five children.
The C'Go Up also comes in six-person, 269-in (683-cm) 465 KR trim. Dethleffs accounts for the shorter length by eliminating the kids' dinette and swinging the bunk beds into transverse position all the way up front. The rear convertible dinette, lift-away bed and central kitchen/bath remain, albeit with some shuffling (e.g. the fridge moves next to the kitchen instead of across from it).
Both the C'Go Up models measure 91 in (230 cm) wide by 107 in (271 cm) high and feature aluminum and fiberglass construction atop a galvanized chassis. Standard equipment includes interior heating, 12V electrical, LED lighting and a ventilation system. The 525 KR weighs 3,040 lb (1,379 kg), while the 465 KR weighs 2,822 lb (1,280 kg). Both offer around 485 lb (220 kg) of payload and can be optionally upgraded with an extra 440 lb (200 kg).
The C'Go Up 525 KR starts at €18,490 (approx. US$20,850), and the shorter 465 KR at €16,990 (US$19,175). The 525 KR show model we looked over at CMT was optioned up to €23,224 (US$26,190) with a hot water heater, upgraded chassis and other add-ons.
Source: Dethleffs (German)
