The seven-person C'Go Up configuration comes by way of the range-topping, 298-in (757-cm) 525 KR floor plan. The interior is open, but the furniture layout lends itself to a natural division of space. The nose of this trailer is dedicated to the kids, with two bunk beds on the right and a kids dining area on the left. A full-height cabinet and shelf array connects the bunk beds to the dining nook, creating a homier space where children can have toys, games and books close at hand.