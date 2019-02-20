Deux Collection watch changes dramatically with a twistView gallery - 20 images
If you can't decide if you want a dress watch or a chronograph, Deux Watches has your back with its new Deux Collection, which features a face that transforms with a twist of the bezel. Available in three models with three distinct movements, each one incorporates an irising mechanism that hides the chronograph subdials for a simpler, cleaner appearance.
Chronographs are very useful tool watches with their ability to precisely measure and record passing time in intervals as low as 1/100th of a second. However, away from the race track they can appear a bit busy with their plethora of subdials competing with the basic timekeeping functions. The Deux collection provides the option of instantly changing the chronograph into a simple, lightweight, albeit a bit chunky dress watch.
The focus of a Kickstarter campaign running through February 22, the iris mechanism is available on all three models with the main difference being a selection of movements.
The standard model is the Deux Janus, which uses a 34-jewel, 28,000 Hz Seiko NE86 movement with a 45 hr power reserve and water resistance to 5 ATM (170 ft, 52 m). It's sealed in a 44-mm 316 stainless steel case with laser engraving on the reverse and sapphire crystals front and back as well a hand-crafted Italian leather or optional metal strap. It sells for a Super Early Bird price of US$790 or a Kickstarter price of US$850.
The top of the line is the Deux Janus Elite, also 44 mm, containing a Sellita SW500 movement for greater performance. It goes for US$890 or US$980 respectively. And the more affordable version is the Deux Chimera with a 43-mm case and a Miyota 9122 movement. It sells for US$319 or US$368.
The Deux Collection is limited to 500 units. According to the company, the Kickstarter campaign has already reached its goal, but if it reaches it stretch goal of US$60,000, the metal strap will be offered free with each watch. If the campaign runs as planned, the company plans to begin shipping the watches in May 2019.
Source: Kickstarter
