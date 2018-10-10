Devialet says that the Phantom Reactor has been 3 years of research and development and has resulted in 11 new patents being secured. It's reported to be four times smaller than the classic, silver or gold Phantoms at 219 x 157 x 168 mm (8.6 x 6.1 x 6.6 in) and tips the scales at 10 lb (4.5 kg), with the company boasting that it's "small enough to be held in the palm of your hand, but can play as loud as a symphony orchestra at full force."