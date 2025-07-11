Americans are confused about processed foods and their health risks

A new study reveals that Americans are confused about what “processed food” actually means, and which types pose health risks. Researchers found major gaps between public perception and science, highlighting the need for more comprehensive education.

“Eat less processed food!” has been the public health messaging for years, due to a link between ultra-processed foods and conditions such as obesity, heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. However, the message, while simple, assumes that everyone understands what processed foods are and their association with health.

A new study by researchers from the George Washington University (GW) School of Medicine and Health Sciences and the non-profit Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine in Washington (PCRM) has examined how everyday Americans define “processed foods,” and whether they believe these foods are unhealthy or linked to disease like type 2 diabetes.

“It is important that a federal definition of ultra-processed foods reflect scientific evidence and avoids aggravating public confusion,” said lead author Dr Neal Barnard, an adjunct professor of medicine at GW and the President of the PCRM. “Science shows that ultra-processed foods differ greatly: Certain ones are associated with health problems while others are associated with reduced risk.”

The researchers surveyed 2,174 Americans aged 18 to 92 using an online survey. The participants comprised 53% female, 10% Hispanic, 17% non-Hispanic Black, and 66% non-Hispanic White. The survey asked the following questions: 1. What foods do you consider processed? 2. Do you believe all processed foods are unhealthy? 3. Which foods do you think increase the risk of type 2 diabetes?

“Foods considered ‘ultra-processed’ can reduce diabetes risk or increase it, depending on which ones they are,” Barnard said. “Studies show it’s processed meat consumption that is associated with diabetes and cardiovascular disease, not plant-based ultra-processed foods, such as breakfast cereals, which are actually associated with reduced risk of these conditions.”

Rather than "processed food," the researchers recommend bringing in specific terms that describe a food's known health effects Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

In answer to the first question, "What foods do you consider processed?" most participants did not consistently identify a single food type. The top answers included meat products (28%), such as lunch meat, hot dogs, and hamburgers; shelf-stable foods (14%), like canned, packaged, and frozen goods; and foods with artificial additives (13%).

For the second question – beliefs about health risks – 39% of participants thought that all processed foods were unhealthy. However, opinions varied according to ethnicity, with 57% of Asian and 44% of Hispanic respondents stating that all processed foods were unhealthy, which was higher than other groups. And for the final question, to do with beliefs about diabetes risk, the most commonly cited causes of type 2 diabetes were sugar (51%), desserts (19%), and carbohydrates (15%). Only 7% mentioned processed foods and a mere 1% mentioned meat products, despite the strong scientific links between processed meat and diabetes.

There were differences between age groups, too. Older adults, aged between 60 and 92, were twice as likely as younger adults (18 to 27) to identify meat products as processed. Young adults were more likely to identify foods with additives and snack items like chips or crackers.

The findings suggest a significant disconnect between public perceptions and scientific evidence regarding the relationship between processed foods and health. While the four-tiered NOVA system, developed by Brazilian researchers in 2010, is commonly used to classify processed foods, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn’t formally developed its own definition.

NOVA Classifications of Processed Food

Group 1: Unprocessed or minimally processed foods. These are natural foods altered only in basic ways to make them last longer or be easier to prepare. Examples: fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, milk, grains, plain oats, or frozen veggies.

Group 2: Processed culinary ingredients. Ingredients derived from Group 1 or from nature and used in cooking. Examples: oils, sugar, salt, starch.

Group 3: Processed foods. Group 1 foods with added salt, sugar, or fat to increase shelf life or improve taste. Examples: canned vegetables with salt, cheese, fresh bread made with basic ingredients.

Group 4: Ultra-processed foods. Industrial formulations made mostly from substances not used in home cooking. These foods typically contain additives, preservatives, flavorings, and colorings, and are assembled using complex industrial processes.

The study has a couple of limitations. As with many online surveys, the results may not perfectly reflect the general population. Also, the term “processed food” is vague and inconsistently understood, which may have influenced responses (although that’s really the crux of the study’s findings).

The fact that most participants, especially younger ones, failed to associate processed meat with chronic disease risks like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease highlights a need for clearer public education around what “processed” means and which processed foods are genuinely harmful. The researchers suggest ditching the blanket term “processed foods” in favor of more specific terms.

“The vague term ‘processed foods’ should be replaced by more specific terms describing foods’ known health effects,” said Barnard. “Some plant-based foods that are considered processed, such as cereal and canned vegetables and fruit, are actually what Americans need to fight chronic lifestyle diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disease.”

The study was published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Source: PCRM