Sour fruit heralded as treatment for gout, insomnia, sore muscles and more

A sour, tangy type of cherry that's previously been thought of as only good for baking has become the surprise breakout hit of the year for its potential – and broad – health benefits. And while it has a lot of new fans in 2025, it's been the focus of research for more than a decade, with scientists looking into its purported ability to relieve muscle pain, gout and gut inflammation, as well as lower blood pressure and promote sleep.

If you're from Michigan, you probably don't need an introduction to the tart cherry (Prunus cerasus), as the state is the largest producer in the US of this stone fruit and its associated products, which include juice and supplements. And while research into its status as a superfood dates back almost two decades, it's found a new level of fame in the past year on the back of a viral video by this TikTok creator. This in turn sparked journalists from dozens of media outlets to road-test the tart cherry "Sleepy Girl Mocktail" to see if it lived up to the hype.

However, research into the health benefits of the tart – also known as the sour, dwarf and, in the US, the Montmorency – cherry has produced some interesting results that warrant a closer look.

The Sleepy Girl Mocktail may sound a little glib, but the cherry's nutritional profile makes it a genuine candidate as a natural way to boost sleep quality. A 2023 meta-analysis of research found that, overall, the fruit may help relieve insomnia and other sleep issues. Scientists have been looking into this aspect of the fruit since at least 2011.

"Whilst individuals may subjectively not experience a benefit, objectively, there is evidence to support significant improvements to total sleep time and sleep efficiency," noted the authors of the 2023 paper. "Notably, the benefits were observed across all age groups. This review demonstrates the therapeutic benefit of tart cherries and their potential for the reduction of sleep deprivation-related morbidity and mortality worldwide. Further research is required to ascertain whether the benefits are retained after long-term supplementation and the exact mechanism of action."

Tart cherries contain melatonin, the hormone that helps regulate our wake/sleep cycles. In addition to this, it boasts a small but not insignificant amount of the essential amino acid tryptophan, a serotonin and melatonin precursor. While this 2019 study found that tart cherry supplements could relieve insomnia, more research is needed. (It's also worth noting that this study was in part funded by "Big Cherry" – the Cherry Marketing Institute – however it had no involvement in trial design.)

While this potential benefit is perhaps what's fueled the fruit's surge in popularity, it's not the only one that scientists have investigated. Like many berries, it's rich in antioxidants and as an extract has demonstrated it could be a valuable tool in lowering blood pressure and reducing inflammation. This 2023 meta-analysis of randomized trials supports this, though cautions that more dose-dependent research is needed.

Scientists have also studied the fruit for its potential cognitive function boost, with some evidence linking it to improved focus, concentration and shielding the brain from mental fatigue. So far, though, more work needs to be done to show more than a potential association.

Earlier this year, scientists looked into whether tart cherry juice could help relieve the symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease and, specifically, ulcerative colitis. Participants in a trial reported a small – 9% – but nonetheless noteworthy improvement in their symptoms when combined with standard medication.

"Ulcerative colitis can have a significant impact on a person’s quality of life, with many patients requiring regular visits to the hospital for blood tests and treatment, and in some cases, surgery," said study co-author Lindsay Bottoms, Professor in Exercise and Health Sciences at the University of Hertfordshire. "While cherry juice cannot replace medicine, our findings offer hope that it could be used alongside pharmaceutical treatments to help improve a patient’s quality of life and reduce symptoms and, possibly, even help in delaying further intensive medical treatment or surgery."

It's worth mentioning that scientists first became interested in the fruit during the 2000s, when it was studied for its potential in relieving muscle soreness following exercise. A meta-analysis of these studies, released in 2021, found that there was evidence of a small but existing benefit gained by drinking juice following strenuous workouts. This is also likely linked to the fruit's anti-inflammatory properties.

So, is one of 2025's most talked-about health foods worth the hype? Possibly. However, more work is needed, particularly in relation to dose and delivery. Though given the tart cherry's excellent nutritional profile, it's likely a good addition to any diet, as long as expectations are tempered. You'll also find it in juice form and as supplements, but be mindful of recommended doses and potential interaction with other medications.