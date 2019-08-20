Ultra-rare Jaguar E-Type gets remade into a modern classicView gallery - 9 images
Even car buffs often aren't aware of the Jaguar E-Type's special Low Drag Coupe model. The car was so rare that it's often overlooked in books and magazines in favor of the now-iconic E-Type roadster. But the Low Drag Coupe model is still fondly remembered and one was just fully remade. And it's beautiful.
Marco Diez, known for his high-end restorations, unveiled the 1963 Jaguar E-Type Low Drag Coupe remake at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering in California. The car, called project OWL226 for its California registration numbers, was recreated by Diez, Fast Cars Ltd., and RS Panels. Built to replicate the original 49FXN, now largely lost to history, the car retains most of the original's design and underpinnings.
The Diez model has the same 3.8-liter straight-six engine, tuned for 1963 competition, but as a modern build capable of outputting 380 hp (283 kW). A unique ram-air intake feeds air into the side draft Weber carburetors on the engine, as in the original.
Unlike the original stripped-down race car, however, the resurrected Low Drag Coupe is refined and its interior redone for daily driving. That interior had to be custom designed and made for the car, as the original E-Type was wider and had different interior dimensions. Bespoke gauges, a custom roll bar, and a custom steering wheel, as well as a one-off air conditioning system, were made for this build.
The car that debuted in California will soon begin showing at selected locations globally.
