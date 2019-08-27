© 2019 New Atlas
Asokee turns your GoPro into a regular camera

By Ben Coxworth
August 27, 2019
The Asokee GoPro case, in Royal White
The Asokee GoPro case, in Royal White
Third-party filters can be added to the Asokee
Third-party filters can be added to the Asokee
The Asokee has satisfyingly clickable buttons
The Asokee has satisfyingly clickable buttons
The Asokee, just hangin' around
The Asokee, just hangin' around
The Asokee GoPro case, in Royal White
The Asokee GoPro case, in Royal White
The Asokee is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign
The Asokee is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign

Although the GoPro Hero may be one of the best compact video cameras you can buy, its form is different than the DSLRs or point-and-shoots that we're used to. British startup Overlab is out to change that, though, with its Asokee case.

Designed to fit Hero models 5, 6 and 7, the Asokee is made of a combination of 6061 aluminum and ABS plastic (both of which are recycled). The camera and a user-supplied mic adapter get sandwiched between the case's two halves, which are then secured together with a locking screw.

Users are subsequently still able to see the Hero's LCD screen, accessing its functions via a satisfyingly clickable button on the side of the case. A similar button on top is used to start and stop recording.

The Asokee, just hangin' around
The Asokee, just hangin' around

Other features include a cold-shoe mount for lights or shotgun mics on top, a quarter-inch threaded tripod mount on the bottom, a 52-mm lens filter thread, slots for an optional shoulder strap, plus holes that show the status screen on front, and that allow access to the mic, power cord and memory card ports on the bottom.

The whole thing tips the scales at 144 grams (5 oz).

Should you be interested in getting an Asokee (in your choice of black or white), it's presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of £29 (about US$36) is required, with shipping estimated for December if all goes according to plan.

Source: Kickstarter

Ben Coxworth
