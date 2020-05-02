© 2020 New Atlas
Digital Cameras

Heavenly designs in Agora's best architecture photography

By Rich Haridy
May 02, 2020
Heavenly designs in Agora's be...
'Pahtotharmyar'. Pahtotharmyar Temple, Bagan, Myanmar
'Pahtotharmyar'. Pahtotharmyar Temple, Bagan, Myanmar
View 22 Images
Winner - 'Golden Bridge'. Danang, Vietnam
1/22
Winner - 'Golden Bridge'. Danang, Vietnam
'Pahtotharmyar'. Pahtotharmyar Temple, Bagan, Myanmar
2/22
'Pahtotharmyar'. Pahtotharmyar Temple, Bagan, Myanmar
'Urban geometry'. Moscow, Russia
3/22
'Urban geometry'. Moscow, Russia
'Cairo'. Egypt
4/22
'Cairo'. Egypt
'Fort Alexander 1'. Kronstadt, Saint Petersburg, Russia
5/22
'Fort Alexander 1'. Kronstadt, Saint Petersburg, Russia
'Light Through the Dragon’s Gate'. Hong Kong
6/22
'Light Through the Dragon’s Gate'. Hong Kong
'Modern lookups'. Vienna, Austria
7/22
'Modern lookups'. Vienna, Austria
'Petare'. Petare, Caracas, Venezuela
8/22
'Petare'. Petare, Caracas, Venezuela
'Running under the storto'. Milan, Italy
9/22
'Running under the storto'. Milan, Italy
'Sharjah'. UAE
10/22
'Sharjah'. UAE
'Stairway to Heaven'. Hamburg, Germany
11/22
'Stairway to Heaven'. Hamburg, Germany
'Tulum'. Mexico
12/22
'Tulum'. Mexico
'A cold winter day'. Neuschwanstein Castle, Schwangau, Germany
13/22
'A cold winter day'. Neuschwanstein Castle, Schwangau, Germany
'Aerial view'. Hue, Vietnam
14/22
'Aerial view'. Hue, Vietnam
'Arundel Folly'. Hiorne Tower Arundel West Sussex, UK
15/22
'Arundel Folly'. Hiorne Tower Arundel West Sussex, UK
'Clifton suspension bridge'. Bristol, UK
16/22
'Clifton suspension bridge'. Bristol, UK
'Landmark 81'. Landmark 81, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
17/22
'Landmark 81'. Landmark 81, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
'Lonely house'. Crimea, Russia
18/22
'Lonely house'. Crimea, Russia
'Low-income housing and old design'. Hoang Liet Ward, Hoang Mai District, Hanoi, Vietnam
19/22
'Low-income housing and old design'. Hoang Liet Ward, Hoang Mai District, Hanoi, Vietnam
'Surrounded by 72 Buddha statues - The Great Candi Borobudur'. Borobudur, Magelang, Indonesia
20/22
'Surrounded by 72 Buddha statues - The Great Candi Borobudur'. Borobudur, Magelang, Indonesia
'Windows'. Singapore
21/22
'Windows'. Singapore
'One of the best moments of my life'. Mecca, Saudi Arabia
22/22
'One of the best moments of my life'. Mecca, Saudi Arabia
View gallery - 22 images

A spectacular shot of Vietnam’s iconic Golden Bridge has won the popular vote in Agora’s latest photo contest, which focused on incredible shots of architecture from all over the globe.

Photography social network Agora’s monthly contests each focus on a single topic or theme, from which its entire user base then vote on an overall winner. The latest contest concentrated on the built environment, spanning everything from ancient historical sites to incredible modern skyscrapers.

Winner - 'Golden Bridge'. Danang, Vietnam
Winner - 'Golden Bridge'. Danang, Vietnam

The top prize of US$1,000 went to Vietnamese photographer Tran Tuan Viet, whose impressive aerial snap perfectly framed the compelling Golden Bridge, a stunning construction that opened in 2018. The amazing attraction is a 490-ft (149-m) pedestrian bridge held aloft by two massive stone hands.

A highlight from the contest came from another Vietnamese photographer. Nguyen Huu Thanh Hai’s drone shot of a dangerous apartment building in Hanoi captured a frightening fire breaking out in the old low-income housing project.

'Low-income housing and old design'. Hoang Liet Ward, Hoang Mai District, Hanoi, Vietnam
'Low-income housing and old design'. Hoang Liet Ward, Hoang Mai District, Hanoi, Vietnam

“The safety of these old apartments is very alarming due to the weak infrastructures and the dense population,” the photographer notes. “I flew my drone near to the scene to take some close-ups shots, which was risky because the fire was expanding very quickly.”

Another fascinating entry in the contest is Blair Sugarman’s photograph of sunlight shooting through an intriguing gap in a Hong Kong skyscraper.

'Light Through the Dragon’s Gate'. Hong Kong
'Light Through the Dragon’s Gate'. Hong Kong

“These quirky cut-outs have long been rumored to exist for purposes of Feng Shui, an ancient Chinese system of summoning happiness and fortune through an individual's surroundings,” says Sugarman. “Such holes, it is said, act as gateways for "spirit dragons" that reside in the hills behind the towers – blocking the dragons' path to the water could bring misfortune to local residents.”

The contest highlights present a compelling blend of old and new, offering potent perspectives on human constructions. Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this impressive collection.

Source: Agora

View gallery - 22 images

Tags

Digital CamerasPhotographyCompetitionAwardsArchitectsBuilding and ConstructionDrone cinematography
Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
With interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science, Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade and was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association from 2013-2015. Since joining New Atlas Rich’s interests have broadened to encompass the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More