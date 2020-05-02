Heavenly designs in Agora's best architecture photography

A spectacular shot of Vietnam’s iconic Golden Bridge has won the popular vote in Agora’s latest photo contest, which focused on incredible shots of architecture from all over the globe.

Photography social network Agora’s monthly contests each focus on a single topic or theme, from which its entire user base then vote on an overall winner. The latest contest concentrated on the built environment, spanning everything from ancient historical sites to incredible modern skyscrapers.

Winner - 'Golden Bridge'. Danang, Vietnam @trantuanviet

The top prize of US$1,000 went to Vietnamese photographer Tran Tuan Viet, whose impressive aerial snap perfectly framed the compelling Golden Bridge, a stunning construction that opened in 2018. The amazing attraction is a 490-ft (149-m) pedestrian bridge held aloft by two massive stone hands.

A highlight from the contest came from another Vietnamese photographer. Nguyen Huu Thanh Hai’s drone shot of a dangerous apartment building in Hanoi captured a frightening fire breaking out in the old low-income housing project.

'Low-income housing and old design'. Hoang Liet Ward, Hoang Mai District, Hanoi, Vietnam @nguyenhuuthanhhai

“The safety of these old apartments is very alarming due to the weak infrastructures and the dense population,” the photographer notes. “I flew my drone near to the scene to take some close-ups shots, which was risky because the fire was expanding very quickly.”

Another fascinating entry in the contest is Blair Sugarman’s photograph of sunlight shooting through an intriguing gap in a Hong Kong skyscraper.

'Light Through the Dragon’s Gate'. Hong Kong @blairsugarman1

“These quirky cut-outs have long been rumored to exist for purposes of Feng Shui, an ancient Chinese system of summoning happiness and fortune through an individual's surroundings,” says Sugarman. “Such holes, it is said, act as gateways for "spirit dragons" that reside in the hills behind the towers – blocking the dragons' path to the water could bring misfortune to local residents.”

The contest highlights present a compelling blend of old and new, offering potent perspectives on human constructions. Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this impressive collection.

Source: Agora