Canon confirms upcoming flagship EOS-1D X Mark III

It's been more than three years since Canon revealed its pro-focused flagship EOS-1D X Mark II camera, and now the company has revealed that it's working on a successor. The Mark III will be more powerful, faster and ready to tackle any photographic adventure.

Canon expects the upcoming EOS-1D X Mark III to set the standard for professional DSLRs, and is aiming the new flagship at pro-level sports and wildlife photographers. The company also says that the development has been informed by consultations with a global community of 1D X and 1D X Mark II users.

The Mark III will be built around a brand spanking new Canon CMOS sensor (no resolution has been given) and up to the minute DIGIC image processing. Top notch light sensitivity is promised, together with up to 16 frames per second shooting when using the optical viewfinder, and 20 fps with Live View, and the ability to capture 10-bit stills using the High Efficiency Image File format, for much improved color and dynamic range compared to JPEGs. And up to 4K60p video with 10-bit 4:2:2 Canon Log is also on the menu.

Canon says that the upcoming EOS-1D X Mark III will sport a brand new proprietary CMOS image sensor Canon

There are gains in the autofocus department, including a new algorithm for improved stability and tracking in Live View or through the optical viewfinder. The Mark III will employ a brand new AF sensor when the photographer uses the viewfinder, which is reported to offer 28 times the resolution at the center compared to the Mark II. No focus point numbers are mentioned for the viewfinder, but 525 AF points will be made available courtesy of the Dual Pixel CMOS AF system when opting to use Live View via the monitor, and this will cover 90 percent of the vertical frame and 100 percent of the horizontal.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as built-in GPS, are being cooked in, and data transfer at twice the speed of the Mark II will be possible thanks to the included Ethernet port, though there is also a new (optional) wireless file transmitter for fast cable-free transfer. All of this is wrapped up in a durable magnesium alloy body with familiar ergonomics and weather sealing.

Nice touches include illuminated buttons to help change settings in low light situations, and AF point selection is being built into the AF-On button for on-the-run changes though exactly how this will work is something of a mystery. Dual CFexpress card slots will allow for more in-the-field storage than before, and Canon is promising longer battery life, though again no specifics have been given.

Also missing from the presser is a product release window, and Canon is keeping mum on expected pricing too – the Mark II launched at US$6,000 body-only, so we don't expect the Mark III to be particularly budget-friendly.

Source: Canon