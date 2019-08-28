Canon refreshes aging DSLR, outs second gen mirrorless flagship

Canon has today added two new cameras to its line up – an update to the EOS 80D DSLR and a Mark II M6 mirrorless. Both cameras come with a 32.5-megapixel sensor, the latest image processor and faster burst shooting.

The EOS 80D is now more than three years old and very much due for retirement, as evidenced by its 24.2-megapixel APC-C CMOS sensor and Digic 6 image processor that could only manage 1080p video, and a continuous shooting speed of seven frames per second (fps).

The new EOS 90D wheels its predecessor into the care home with a 32.5-megapixel APS-C CMOS (22.3 x 14.8 mm) sensor and Canon's Digic 8 image processor combination that offer cropped and uncropped 4K video recording at up to 30 fps, a maximum shooting speed of up to 10 fps, and light sensitivity of ISO100-25,600 (which can be boosted to 51,200).

The EOS 90D features the 32.5 megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor Canon

Pitched at the "advanced amateur photographer," the camera features a 45-point all-cross type AF system, and the combination of a new AE sensor with 220,000 pixels and EOS iTR AF detection is reported to allow for face detection and tracking in various conditions using the viewfinder.

Elsewhere there's a 3-inch, 10.4-million-dot vari-angle touchscreen panel, a joystick multi-controller, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and Canon says it's given the 90D's shutter button the feel of professional-level EOS cameras.

The EOS M6 Mark II replaces the 2017's M6 and shares the same Dual Pixel CMOS sensor and latest image processor pairing as the 90D, but offers up to 14 fps continuous shooting with AF and AE tracking. It can also manage 30 fps when in RAW Burst Mode.

The EOS M6 Mark II can be had with an (optional) electronic viewfinder Canon

When using the optional EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder, users can take advantage of touch and drag autofocus. There's a 3-inch tilting touch panel that's selfie-friendly, and this camera can also record video at 4K resolution and has built-in wireless connectivity.

The EOS 90D is due for release in the middle of next month for a body-only price of US$1,199. There are two kit options available too – for $1,349 you can get the DSLR with a EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens, or $1,599 will get you the camera with a EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM lens.

The EOS M6 Mark II is due out in late September for a body-only price of $849.99, or $1,099 will buy a EF-M 15-45mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit and $1,349 snags a EF-M 18-150mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit.

Source: Canon