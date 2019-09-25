Modest upgrade for Canon entry-level mirrorless camera

It's refresh time for Canon's EOS M100 entry-level mirrorless compact, with the announcement of the M200. Apart from an up-to-date processor and 4K video capabilities, not a great deal has changed though.

The EOS M100 was itself an upgrade to a mirrorless camera that made our best beginner mirrorless cameras for 2016 list – the M10. As with the previous generations, the M200 is selfie-friendly and aimed at folks who want a little more out of their photography than a relatively small smartphone sensor can offer (though smartphone image quality continues to improve and impress).

The upgrade to the Digic 8 image processor adds Eye Detection autofocus, selectable AF points have been bumped up from 49 to 143, and battery life increases slightly to 315 stills per charge. Movie-making benefits from 4K video recording at 24p and, though Canon doesn't mention it, DPReview does say that there is a 1.6x crop that's doubled when mixed in with the APS-C sensor crop – which might limit your UHD creative fun.

The EOS M200 has the same Dual Pixel APS-C CMOS sensor as the M100 before it Canon

The new addition appears to feature the same 22.3 x 14.9 mm Dual Pixel CMOS sensor as the M100, though there is a slight difference in the megapixel count – the M100 specs show 24.2 effective MP while the M200 specs show 24.1 MP. Light sensitivity is also the same, though the ISO range while recording video has been bumped up from 100-6,400 standard (12,800 expanded) to 100-12,800 (25,600 expanded).

Continuous shooting doesn't get any faster, the 3-inch flip-up touchscreen LCD panel is still featured, there's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and a built-in flash module.

The M200 is due for release in October for US$599,99, which includes an EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens.

Product page: EOS M200