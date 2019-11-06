Canon intros first full-frame mirrorless for astrophotography

Photographers who point their cameras at the night sky now have a new full-frame mirrorless model courtesy of Canon. The EOS Ra is a tweaked version of last year's EOS R, a 30-MP shooter with Dual Pixel CMOS AF and 4K30p video capabilities.

"As a group of photographers who are passionate about capturing what we can’t see with our naked eyes, the new EOS Ra is designed for astrophotographers looking to capture vivid imagery of the night sky," said Canon USA's Kazuto Ogawa.

Photographers can take advantage of 30x maximum magnification through the OLED viewfinder and via the rear panel in Live View Canon

Astro enhancements start with an improved IR cutoff filter for capturing more hydrogen-alpha rays (656.3 nm wavelength) – up to four times that of the EOS R in fact – which caters for the capture of the deep reds of nebulae without needing to make special alterations to the camera. Star-gazing photographers can also take advantage of 30x maximum magnification through the OLED viewfinder and via the rear panel in Live View for precision manual focus adjustments.

If the camera is connected to a telescope that doesn't cover the full image area on the sensor, the Ra allows cropping to, say, an APS-C area of around 11.6 megapixels (other crop ratios are available too). Focus assist functions such as focus peaking are also available when using a telescope. And because the camera is essentially an astro-focused EOS R, it inherits that model's 4K video recording capabilities (with 10-bit output over HDMI), making the Ra the first astro camera with 4K movie functionality according to Canon.

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi allow for remote operation and wireless data transfer Canon

Elsewhere, the Ra features the same 30.3-MP CMOS sensor and Digic 8 image processor combination as the EOS R, along with the same 3.69-million dot electronic viewfinder and vari-angle touch panel. The camera is capable of eight frames per second continuous shooting, and offers 4K time-lapse shooting.

It comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi cooked in, facilitating wireless data transfer and allowing for remote control via USB or cable-free. And though designed for the new RF lenses, adapters are optionally available that allow the camera to accommodate EF and EF S glass.

The EOS Ra is due for release mid-December for a body-only price of US$2,499 (a little pricier than the EOS R).

Product page: Canon EOS Ra