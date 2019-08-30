© 2019 New Atlas
Digital Cameras

Drift Innovation releases low-priced, long-running Ghost XL actioncam

By Ben Coxworth
August 30, 2019
British actioncam-maker Drift Innovation is celebrating its 10th year in business by announcing the wallet-friendly and battery-efficient Ghost XL. Among other things, the new camcorder is waterproof (to a certain extent) without a housing.

Like the previous Ghost models, one of the XL's handier features is a lens that can be rotated 300 degrees relative to the rest of the camera. This means that users can mount the actioncam in whatever orientation works best, and then just twist the lens to straighten out the shot. Because the XL lacks a built-in preview screen, however, they'll have to check that shot via the Drift Life camera-control/editing/sharing app on their Wi-Fi-connected Apple or Android smartphone.

Video is recorded at a maximum resolution of 1080p/30fps, while stills are captured at 12 megapixels – if you want 4K, you might be interested in the company's earlier-released, pricier and aptly-named Ghost 4K. Footage is stored on a user-supplied MicroSD card of up to 128GB in capacity.

Some of the XL's other features include Timelapse and Photoburst modes; a Dash Cam loop-recording mode; Event Detection, which causes the camera to automatically save buffered footage when an impact is detected; a Video Tagging mode, that lets users retroactively save buffered footage by hitting the record button after an event has occurred; and an Instant On mode, which allows users to simultaneously power the camera up and start recording, with the press of a single button.

There's also a Low Light shooting mode, plus it's possible to manually adjust the camera's ISO setting. Battery life reportedly sits at an impressive nine hours per charge, when shooting full-motion 1080p video.

And yes, the whole thing is IPX7 waterproof. That means it can be submerged up to 1 meter (3.3 ft) for 30 minutes. So really, it's splash-proof – you shouldn't take it scuba diving. Its audio and power connections are also IPX7-rated, so the camera can be rigged up with an external mic or separate power source in wet conditions.

The Ghost XL is priced at US$150, and can be ordered via the first link below.

Source: Drift Innovation via Pinkbike

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
