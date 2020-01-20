Retro-digital video camera channels the spirit of Super 8

Super 8mm home movie cameras could only shoot three minutes of film at a time, and the footage was grainy and flickery. If you think those are good qualities (and many people do), then you might be interested in the new Fragment 8 retro digital video camera.

Created by Hong Kong startup the Lofty Factory, the Fragment 8 can record up to two minutes of 720p video in one go. As it does so, it makes a totally nonfunctional whirring sound, simulating the motor of an old-school Super 8 camera.

The footage is subsequently output via a USB port in either MP4 or GIF format, for immediate online sharing. That certainly beats waiting a week or two for analog Super 8 film to be sent off for processing.

Like a real Super 8 camera, the Fragment 8 incorporates an optical (non-electronic) viewfinder – it additionally has a threaded tripod-mount hole on the bottom Lofty Factory

Depending on how authentically flickery they want their footage to look, users can choose to shoot at frame rates of either 9 or 24 frames-per-second. The camera is also claimed to replicate the graininess and "faded color tones" that were characteristic of the original film.

Appearance-wise, the boxy aluminum/ABS/leather-finished Fragment 8 certainly looks like an early 8mm camera. It even has a turret lens setup, although instead of offering users three different focal lengths, the three rotating lenses provide a star filter, a multiple-image kaleidoscope effect, and a smeary-edged "radial filter."

The turret is removable, so the camera can also be used with just a single regular lens in place. It has a 17-mm mount, so users can swap in different lenses as they see fit.

The Fragment 8, seen here without its turret lenses Lofty Factory

Power is provided by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack (the spring-winding handle on the side of the camera is presumably just for show). There's currently no word on runtime per charge.

Should you be interested, the Fragment 8 will soon be the subject of a Kickstarter campaign – you can check to see if it's up, via the "Source" link below. A pledge of US$78 will get you one, when and if they reach production. There's a bit of footage that was shot with the camera, in the following video.

For other takes on the idea of a digital equivalent of a Super 8 camera, check out the Digital Harinezumi 2++ or the Lumenati CS1. And should you be interested in a semi-digital camera that shoots on actual Super 8 film … well, that would be the simply-named Kodak Super 8 Camera.

Source: Lofty Factory