Fujifilm gets new X Series mirrorless ready for release

In keeping with its odd number naming style, Fujifilm has announced the successor to last year's X-A5 retro-styled mirrorless camera. The X-A7 gains a brand new image sensor, speed improvements and a flip-out articulating touchscreen panel.

The X-A7 is built around a newly-developed 24.2 MP APS-C (23.5 x 15.7 mm) CMOS sensor that's reported to feature 8.5x more phase-detection pixels than the one used in the previous model. Its auto-focus and face detection algorithms have been enhanced for improved speed, and better data readout speed promises a smooth 30 frames per second (fps) frame rate when recording 4K video, so movie-makers should see much less rolling shutter effect during panning or when tracking fast-moving subjects.

Continuous shooting capabilities remain the same as before at 6 fps and light sensitivity comes in at ISO200-12,800 as standard, which can be extended down to 100 and up to 51,200 – though Fujifilm is promising improvements in low light photography over the previous model.

Around back – and making an X Series debut – there's a 3.5-inch, 16:9 vari-angle LCD touch panel that allows for touch or swipe control and adjustment. Cooked-in Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11n Wi-Fi caters for remote operation and data transfer, and large files can also be moved off the camera over USB-C. HDMI is present and correct too, and a microphone jack allows for an external mic to be mounted.

The X-A7 has 4.7 x 2.7 x 1.6 in (119 x 67.7 x 41.1 mm) dimensions and tips the scales at 11.3 oz (320 g), or 16 oz (455 g) with the kit lens attached. Its included Li-ion battery should be good for around 440 stills or 55 minutes of 4K video per charge. This model also features a "Countdown Video" mode that allows users to specify recording duration of 15, 30 or 60 seconds.

The Fujifilm X-A7 with Fujinon XC15-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ kit lens is due for release on October 24 for US$699.95. The video below has more.

