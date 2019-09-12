© 2019 New Atlas
Fujifilm gets new X Series mirrorless ready for release

By Paul Ridden
September 12, 2019
The Fujifilm X-A7 is built around a brand new CMOS image sensor
The X-A7 gains a large articulating display panel that can be flipped out for selfies
In keeping with its odd number naming style, Fujifilm has announced the successor to last year's X-A5 retro-styled mirrorless camera. The X-A7 gains a brand new image sensor, speed improvements and a flip-out articulating touchscreen panel.

The X-A7 is built around a newly-developed 24.2 MP APS-C (23.5 x 15.7 mm) CMOS sensor that's reported to feature 8.5x more phase-detection pixels than the one used in the previous model. Its auto-focus and face detection algorithms have been enhanced for improved speed, and better data readout speed promises a smooth 30 frames per second (fps) frame rate when recording 4K video, so movie-makers should see much less rolling shutter effect during panning or when tracking fast-moving subjects.

Continuous shooting capabilities remain the same as before at 6 fps and light sensitivity comes in at ISO200-12,800 as standard, which can be extended down to 100 and up to 51,200 – though Fujifilm is promising improvements in low light photography over the previous model.

Around back – and making an X Series debut – there's a 3.5-inch, 16:9 vari-angle LCD touch panel that allows for touch or swipe control and adjustment. Cooked-in Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11n Wi-Fi caters for remote operation and data transfer, and large files can also be moved off the camera over USB-C. HDMI is present and correct too, and a microphone jack allows for an external mic to be mounted.

The X-A7 has 4.7 x 2.7 x 1.6 in (119 x 67.7 x 41.1 mm) dimensions and tips the scales at 11.3 oz (320 g), or 16 oz (455 g) with the kit lens attached. Its included Li-ion battery should be good for around 440 stills or 55 minutes of 4K video per charge. This model also features a "Countdown Video" mode that allows users to specify recording duration of 15, 30 or 60 seconds.

The Fujifilm X-A7 with Fujinon XC15-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ kit lens is due for release on October 24 for US$699.95. The video below has more.

FUJIFILM X-A7 Promotional Video / FUJIFILM

Source: Fujifilm

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
