Back in August 2016, Fujifilm launched a budget-friendly compact mirrorless camera designed to get selfie-obsessed young snappers using its retro-styled brand of shooters. Now the company has announced its successor, the X-A5, which keeps the same megapixel count as the outgoing model, but gets a performance bump and faster, more accurate autofocus. Also in the box will be a brand new zoom lens.

The compact and retro-stylish X-A5 is built around a capable 24.2 MP APS-C CMOS sensor, which is paired with a newly-developed image processor that's reported to be 1.5 faster than previous X series models. This means improved subject tracking thanks to the camera's hybrid AF with phase detection technology trickled down from higher end X cameras, ISO200 to 12,800 standard sensitivity that can extend down to 100 and up to 51,200 for low light shooting, and 4K video recording prowess.



The latest X-A model comes supplied with a brand new Fujinon XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ wide-angle zoom lens, the first electric-powered zoom for the X mount system, which will allow users to get as close as 5 cm (1.9 in) from a subject. The camera will start up from cold in less than a second, has improved scene recognition accuracy, expanded exposure compensation control and a proprietary color reproduction technology helps make the X-A5 the "perfect choice for photographing human subjects."

Should users wish to capture images of themselves, a 3-inch, 1,040K-dot touch-enabled LCD display panel can be flipped up 180 degrees to make shot framing easier. When the panel is raised for selfies, the rear command dial is used to zoom and release the shutter while the Eye AF function helps ensure quality self portraits. And, as with the previous model, users can then enhance skin tones using the touchscreen.



802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE facilitate wireless transfer of content from camera to smartphone or tablet, as well as remote operation, and the X-A5's battery should be good for up to 450 images per charge.

