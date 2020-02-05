Familiar looks, new technology: Fujifilm launches X100V compact camera

The first X100 camera from Fujifilm was announced in 2010, and released in early 2011. There have been a few additions to the family since, but the upcoming X100V represents a significant upgrade on what's come before.

The fifth generation X100 Series camera has 5.04 x 2.94 x 2.10 in (128 x 74.8 x 53.3 mm) dimensions, with top and bottom milled aluminum plates for that classic camera aesthetic. Fujifilm has treated the X100V to an improved grip, along with enhanced ISO dial and lens barrel, for comfort and ease of use, and users can choose to make the camera weather-resistant by adding the optional AR-X100 adapter ring and PRF-49 protection filter to the setup.

Inside, the 26.1-megapixel, back-illuminated X-Trans CMOS 4 APS-C (23.5 x 15.6-mm) sensor does without an optical low-pass filter, and instead controls moiré and false color using a "unique color filter." The X-Processor 4 image processor rocks a new algorithm to give AF performance a kick, with phase detection autofocus able to operate in near pitch darkness. Face- and eye-tracking have been improved too.

Standard light sensitivity runs from ISO160 to 12,800, which can be extended down to ISO80 and up to ISO 51,200, and the camera can fire off 11 frames per second for a burst of 38 frames, but that can ramp up to 30 fps when using the electronic shutter only.

The X100V is built around a 26.1-megapixel CMOS sensor and the latest X-Processor image processing engine Fujifilm

A hybrid viewfinder marries a 0.52x magnification reverse Galilean optical viewfinder with a 0.5-in, 3.69-million-dot OLED EVF, giving users a choice on how to frame scenes. Around back there's a first for X100 Series shooters in the shape of a 3-inch, 1.62-million-dot touch-enabled tilting LCD monitor.

The camera comes with a new 23-mm/F2 prime lens with two aspherical elements, which keeps legacy dimensions but is designed for higher resolution, lower distortion and improved close focus performance. Its built-in ND filter can now stretch to four stops, and the focal length can be extended to 28 mm via an optional wide conversion lens, or 50 mm with a tele-conversion lens.

Movie-making performance shapes up as 4K at 30 frames per second, or lowering the resolution to 1080p puts 120 fps at your disposal. And 10-bit, 4:2:2 color video can be output over HDMI.

Elsewhere, Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi allow for remote operation and wireless data transfer, and users can expect around 350 stills per charge when using the EVF, or 420 when framing up with the optical viewfinder.

The X100V goes on sale later this month for US$1,399.95.

Source: Fujifilm