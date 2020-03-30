© 2020 New Atlas
Vlogging-specific Idolcam enters production, with added features

By Ben Coxworth
March 30, 2020
The production version of the Idolcam, sporting its detachable VlogStar microphone
Back in 2018 we first heard about the Idolcam, a video camera designed specifically for vloggers. At the time, it was about to be the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. That project was successful, and the camera is now in production – with a few new tricks up its sleeve.

To recap our previous coverage, the Idolcam features a maximum resolution of 4K/30fps, a 3-axis motorized gimbal, a 180-degree flip-up touchscreen display, and two interchangeable magnetically-attachable lenses – an f2.4 fisheye for capturing action, and an f2.8 wide-angle for vlogging. Plans call for the addition of optional low-light, portrait, macro and infrared lenses.

There are also two magnetic lights (soft and spotlight), along with a threaded hole in the bottom for mounting the camera on a selfie stick or tripod.

In the production version of the Idolcam, the gimbal has been redesigned for smoother video, plus there's now both an integrated microphone and an external VlogStar mic – the latter can be handheld or worn on the clothing, lapel-style.

Additionally, while there was already an app that allowed users to access functions such as time-lapse video recording, the new model can be controlled in real time via a radio remote control unit. This means that the camera could be mounted on a drone, for instance, with its user panning and tilting its gimbal – and starting and stopping recording – from the ground.

The Idolcam can be preordered now via the Source link below, with pricing starting at US$350 for a basic setup – after the introductory period is over, that price should rise to $450.

You can see footage that was shot with the camera, in the following video.

Source: Idolcam

Introducing IDOLCAM - The All-in-One Vlogging Camera!

