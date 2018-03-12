Idolcam is made for vloggersView gallery - 5 images
The Idolcam shoots at a maximum resolution of 4K/30fps, and features an integrated 3-axis motorized gimbal to help smooth out the shakes – an optional spring-loaded suspension arm can also be used to add extra stabilization when shooting while walking.
Users can check their shot or review footage using the camera's 180-degree flip-up touchscreen, or by using an iOS/Android app on their smartphone. That app also allows them to pan, tilt and otherwise remotely-control the camera via Wi-Fi from a distance of up to 100 ft (30 m), plus it lets them shoot time-lapse footage that incorporates camera movements.
It's additionally possible to swap between multiple magnetically-attaching M12-format lenses, and between two optional magnetic lighting attachments – one is a light ring for soft overall lighting, while the other is a spotlight.
Other features include a threaded hole in the bottom for mounting the Idolcam on a selfie stick (always important for vloggers), along with a 3.5-mm audio input for hooking up an external mic.
The Kickstarter campaign is scheduled to begin late this month, with a minimum pledge of US$350 required for a basic setup. Assuming everything works out, the camera should ship in October.
The Idolcam is demonstrated in the video below.
Source: Idolcam
