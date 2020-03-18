Sublime highlights from the UK National Parks Photography Competition

A powerful shot of an osprey snatching its prey from a lake has won the 2020 National Parks Photography Competition, a contest designed to celebrate the natural beauty of the United Kingdom’s 15 National Parks.

The contest this year garnered around 1,700 entries under the simple theme, "Inspired by Nature". The winning shot was taken by photographer Pete Stevens, in Scotland’s Cairngorms National Park.

“I've always loved being out and about in Scotland and having spent a lot of time in Aviemore and the Cairngorms as I've grown up have being able to keep an eye on how the Osprey numbers have grown as the National Park and other bodies such as the RSPB have increased awareness and protection for them,” says Stevens.

Shortlisted. Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Jason Davies

The competition is run by UK National Parks, a central body bringing together the 15 independently managed parks in the region. A charity called the Campaign for National Parks also manages the competition. The organization is dedicated to protecting and promoting national parks.

“There is something about nature that moves the soul and enriches our lives,” says Andrew Hall, communications officer for the Campaign for National Parks and a judge in this year’s contest. “But the reality is that some of the amazing moments captured throughout this competition will be denied the next generation. I hope that people looking at this shortlist, sees the urgent need to treasure the natural world, to get out, feel inspired, but also to do more to protect and improve our National Parks.”

Runner-up - 'Kinder Downfall'. Peak District National Park Sam Walker and Ike Walker

The runner-up award was given to Sam and Ike Walker’s shot of Kinder Downfall, an impressive waterfall in the Peak District National Park. The waterfall is known to freeze in cold winters allowing local climbers a unique challenge.

