Olympus aims for the mobile professional with E-M1 Mark III mirrorless

Olympus has launched the latest version of its pro-focused mirrorless DSLR-killer, the OM-D E-M1 Mark III. Updates include better image stabilization and a Live ND filter.

The Mark III comes with the same 20.4-megapixel Live MOS image sensor as the outgoing model, but gains a new TruePic IX image processing engine. Light sensitivity runs from ISO64 to 25,600, there's 121-point cross-type (on-chip) phase detection autofocus for speedy and accurate focusing, and face and eye tracking AF has been improved which means " stable focusing on a subject even in the scenes where face detection was difficult in the past, such as sides of faces."

Using the electronic shutter with AF/AE tracking engaged, up to 18 frames per second continuous shooting can be had at full resolution, though up to 60 fps is available if autofocus is locked. The mechanical shutter offer up to 15 fps sequential shooting.

The built-in 5-axis stabilization can help reduce camera shake up to an impressive 7.5 stops when combined with certain lenses, but can manage an equally impressive 7 speed steps of compensation for all lenses.

ND filters reduce the amount of light hitting a sensor without affecting hue or color, allowing photographers to use large apertures and lengthen exposures, which can smooth out motion on shots of rivers or waterfalls, for example. The Live ND filter employed in this camera captures multiple frames to simulate long exposures.

The 50-megapixel high-res mode has been brought over from the previous generation, and combines 16 images to form a mega-resolution monster without needing to break out a tripod. But if you do have a tripod to hand, the camera can be set to merge multiple shots to create approximately 80 megapixels of photographic splendor. Meanwhile, astrophotographers are treated to a special focusing mode called Starry Sky AF, which offers two modes – one that gives priority to focus speed and autofocus, and another that focuses on pin-point accuracy.

Both 4K/30p (3,840 x 2,160) and Cinema 4K/24p (4,096 x 2,160) video recording are available, which can make use of the camera's in-body image stabilization system for smooth movie-making.

The E-M1 Mark III has been sealed for all weather performance

The camera features a dustproof, splashproof, freezeproof magnesium alloy body, and the sensor has been treated to a dust-resistant coating to keep images clear of spotty annoyances, backed up by a Super Sonic Wave Filter dust reduction system that can vibrate the sensor at up to 30,000 times per second to shake off any particles.

Elsewhere, the Mark III has a 2.36-million-dot OLED viewfinder and a 3-inch vari-angle touch monitor, and there's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for remote operation and wireless data transfer.

The OM-D E-M1 Mark III goes on sale February 24 for a body-only price of US$1,799.99. Lens bundles are also available – the camera and a M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO Lens costs $2,499.99, while the camera plus a M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100 F4.0 IS PRO Lens comes in at $1,899.99. The video below has more.

