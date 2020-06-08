Panasonic puts Lumix cameras to work as high quality webcams

Following similar efforts by Canon and Fujifilm, Panasonic has updated its tethered shooting software to give Lumix users the opportunity to turn their mirrorless cameras into high quality webcams.

Back in April, Canon released some software for Windows that offered users of certain EOS and PowerShot cameras the chance to give their lockdown video streams to colleagues, family and friends a serious quality bump by turning their cameras into webcams. Last month, Fujifilm followed suit and now Panasonic has joined the party.

The Lumix Streaming software spawns from Panasonic's existing Lumix Tether application for Windows 10, and essentially offers users an extra display option that's specifically aimed at live streaming content. Where focus areas and control panels are displayed in other modes, these have been removed for Live View streaming so that users see the camera view only.

As with the webcam software from Canon and Fujifilm, Panasonic's streaming software is being offered as a pre-release beta and is still under development. It's compatible with DC-GH5, DC-G9, DC-GH5S, DC-S1, DC-S1R, and DC-S1H Lumix cameras, and is available for download now.

Source: Panasonic