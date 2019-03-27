This is a definitely a camera built for pros, but enthusiasts with a hankering to venture into full-frame mirrorless territory will find it hard not to be tempted. It's outstanding in low light and its image stabilization capabilities, sophisticated facial tracking, and the incredible detail offered by the large sensor and high res mode will make it appealing to landscape and portrait photographers in particular. Its not exactly super portable, which was one of the big selling points for mirrorless cameras when they first came on the scene, but that isn't necessarily a downside – instead it shows how the technology has evolved to make mirrorless cameras a serious alternative even at the higher end of the scale. After a taste of what the S1R can do, it's hard not to see DSLRs going the way of the dinosaur.