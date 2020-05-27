© 2020 New Atlas
Fujifilm's new app turns its mirrorless cameras into webcams

By Paul Ridden
May 27, 2020
The Windows software will allow you to use your Fujifilm mirrorless camera - like the X-T4 shown above - as a high quality webcam

Standalone webcams have become somewhat difficult to find since the worldwide lockdown in response to COVID-19 has forced many to communicate with loved ones through video conferencing apps. Last month Canon announced software that allowed certain EOS and PowerShot cameras to be used as webcams. And now Fujifilm has followed suit.

Like the Canon effort, the X Webcam app for Windows computers can only be used with a few cameras – in this case Fujifilm's X and GFX mirrorless models. After installing the app, users simply connect a GFX100, GFX 50S, GFX 50R, X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3 or X-T4 to a spare USB port on a PC or laptop and launch a video chat with friends, family or colleagues.

As well as bumping up the image quality compared to integrated webcams thanks to bigger sensors and the option to switch out lenses, users can also take advantage of camera functions like Film Simulation modes to spice up the experience.

The app is free to use and is available direct from Fujifilm.

Source: Fujifilm

