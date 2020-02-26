Fujifilm X-T4 smooths out camera shake with in-body stabilization

After a leak on Twitter by a Japanese retailer Nokishita, Fujifilm has confirmed the upcoming release of the successor to 2018's X-T3 mirrorless camera. The X-T4 boasts in-body image stabilization, faster continuous shooting and longer battery life.

In a first for the X-T line, the retro-cool mirrorless camera features 5-axis in-body image stabilization for up to 6.5 stops of shake reduction. Fujifilm says that the model's shock-absorbing structure will also nix minor shakes when the shutter is pressed.

The X-T4 retains the retro-cool looks of previous models, but brings in-body image stabilization to the X-T line for the first time Fujifilm

The newly-developed focal plane shutter is more durable and quieter than with the previous camera, and allows the X-T4 to achieve up to 15 frames per second continuous shooting, with the lag between shots reported to be just 0.035 seconds. Using the electronic shutter, blackouts disappear and the user can look forward to 30 fps burst shooting. The system can autofocus in 0.02 seconds, and tracking AF and Face/Eye AF have been improved too.

At the heart of the new mirrorless flagship is a back-illuminated 26.1-megapixel (23.5 x 15.6 mm) X-Trans CMOS 4 image sensor, which works with the X-Processor 4 image processing engine. Light sensitivity of up to ISO12,800 is available as standard, which can expand to ISO51,200. Photographers can take advantage of a newly-added Film Simulation mode that reproduces colors and tones from the photographic film era, as well as a bleach bypass mode for low saturation, high contrast images.

Movie-making comes as 4K/60p video recording with digital image stabilization. Output to external storage over HDMI will include more color information than when recorded to the camera's SD card. And dropping the resolution to Full HD will put 240p slow-mo at your disposal.

The X-T4 is compatible with 35 lenses Fujifilm

Framing up is undertaken using a 0.5-inch, 3.69-million-dot OLED viewfinder or a 3-inch, 1.62-million-dot vari-angle touch monitor. When using Live View, the onscreen image can be enhanced so that users can view scenes clearly in low light situations. Two other modes are available via Live View – Resolution Priority ramps up the finer details, and Frame Rate Priority smooths out moving subjects.

The camera's battery is reported good for around 500 stills per charge in normal mode, or 600 frames in Economy mode. Adding an optional battery grip can increase that to 1,700. Elsewhere, there's Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11n Wi-Fi for remote control and wireless data transfer, and the camera is compatible with 35 lenses that were specifically designed for X Series cameras.

The Fujifilm X-T4 will go on sale in April for US$1,699.95.

Product page: X-T4