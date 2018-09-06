Fujifilm debuts 4th gen sensor and image processor in XT-3 mirrorless cameraView gallery - 6 images
While Nikon and Canon duke it out for full-frame mirrorless camera supremacy with Sony, Fujifilm has opted to stick with an APS-C sized sensor for its latest retro-cool mirrorless snapper. The XT-3 has the company's latest generation CMOS sensor and image processor for the promise of "high AF performance, superb color reproduction and outstanding image quality." And it's capable of capturing 4K at 60 frames per second.
The XT-3 retains the same gorgeously retro looks as 2016's XT-2, which was the first 4K-capable X-Series camera, rocking a weather-sealed magnesium alloy body and beautiful settings dials. Inside, Fujifilm has upped the resolution thanks to a 26.1 megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, which is reported to be the first BSI APS-C sensor to come with phase detection pixels for high resolution images without compromising signal to noise ratio.
The camera boasts X-Processor 4 brains with a quad core CPU for processing speeds three times faster than current X Series models, continuous shooting of up to 30 frames per second (fps) cropped or 11 fps at full resolution and ISO160 - 12,800 sensitivity which can be extended down to 80 and up to 51,200.
The latest gen processor also allows the XT-3 to become the first APS-C mirrorless camera to shoot 4K/60p 10-bit video – specifically, 4:2:0 recording at 200 Mbps to an internal SD card and simultaneous 4:2:2 HDMI output. Sensor read speed has been increased to reduce rolling shutter distortion, which should mean smoother recording of fast-moving subjects, and video also gets 10-bit color depth, 12 stops of dynamic range and improved low light performance.
Fujifilm has trickled down a Color Chrome Effect from its medium format GFX 50S mirrorless camera – "which produces enhanced color gradation in highly saturated colors such as vivid-colored flowers with shadows, a notoriously difficult subject to reproduce" – and made the feature available in both single shot and continuous shooting modes.
The camera's autofocus system has been treated to a significant boost, with 2.16 million phase detection pixels across the entire frame. There's been an overall autofocus speed bump compared to the XT-2, to better capture moving subjects, and a two stop increase for low light phase detection AF. Face Detection and Eye Detection are made available for continuous AF, and can be activated during video recording too.
The XT-3 gets a 0.5 inch, 3.69-million dot OLED viewfinder, and Fujifilm has nailed blackout free burst shooting thanks to a refresh rate of 100 fps and 0.005 second lag. A new sports finder mode helps capture fast-moving subjects and a pre-shoot function fires the shutter release when the button is half-pressed to help photographers get the make or break shot. Under the EVF is an articulating 3-inch, 1.04-million dot touch-enabled display panel.
The Fujifilm XT-3 will be available from September 20 for a body-only price of US$1,499.95 or $1,899.95 with an XF 18-55 mm lens kit.
Product page: Fujifilm XT-3
