One of the high points of Photokina 2018 in Cologne, Germany, was the GFX100Megapixels Concept from Fujifilm, featuring a large sensor about 1.7 times the size of a full-frame image sensor and capable to recording 4K video. Now the company has announced a late June release for its new 102 megapixel medium format flagship, the GFX100.
The GFX100 has professional DSLR-like dimensions of 6.15 x 6.44 x 4.05 in (156.2 x 163.6 x 102.9 mm), including the EVF, and tips the scales at 49.4 oz (1,400 g) including EVF, two batteries and a memory card.
Inside there's a new 43.8 x 32.9 mm BSI CMOS image sensor with 102 million effective pixels, which Fujifilm promises will "deliver image clarity and capability previously unheard of in the photography and video industries." This is paired with the company's X-Processor 4 processing engine for a 0.4 second startup time, ISO100 to 12,800 standard light sensitivity range (which can be extended up to ISO102,400), and up to 5 frames per second continuous shooting in JPEG format (14 in RAW).
Responding to requests from professional photographers, Fujifilm has included the ability to save photos in 16-bit RAW and 16-bit TIFF formats. There's Intelligent Hybrid AF with contrast and phase detection, and the GFX100 includes 5-axis in-body (sensor shift) image stabilization with up to 5.5 stops of compensation, with Fujifilm saying that the entire shutter unit has been mounted on four springs to help reduce shutter shock.
Movie-makers can look forward to 4K UHD and DCI video recording at 30 fps, and the camera can also output 4:2:2 10-bit F-Log Rec 2020 footage to an external recorder over HDMI.
There's a newly-developed 5.76 million dot OLED viewfinder, which can be detached and stowed away when not needed for a shoot. That's when the 3.2-inch, 2.36 million dot tilting touchscreen display comes into play, but settings and applied features can be quick-checked using the 1.8-inch monochrome LCD monitor to the top, and another 2.05-inch monochrome OLED monitor to the rear.
The camera has Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi for wireless data transfer. It has been weather-sealed at 95 points around the camera and is able to operate in a wide temperature range of 14° F to 104° F (-10° C - 40° C). And its two included Li-ion batteries are reported good for around 800 stills.
This impressive beast of a mirrorless camera is due to go on sale from June 27 for a suggested retails price of US$9,999.95. The video below has more.
Source: Fujifilm
