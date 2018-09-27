Fujifilm is developing a 100 MP medium format monsterView gallery - 4 images
Fujifilm has had quite a busy Photokina 2018 so far, announcing a new instant camera, an upcoming projector sporting a rotating Fujinon lens and a new GFX medium format series flagship. The 50R wasn't the only GFX camera announced though, the company also outlined plans for the development of a 100 megapixel medium format concept.
The GFX100Megapixels Concept medium format camera previews a GFX series flagship that will rock a 102 million pixels image sensor that's paired with the company's X-Processor 4 processing engine. The large G Format sensor will be about 1.7 times the size of a full-frame image sensor, at 43.8 x 32.9 mm, and naturally Fujifilm is promising "world-leading image quality."
Like the GFX 50R rangefinder, the new camera will be aimed at the professional end of the consumer market, and is pitched as the first medium format mirrorless cameras to feature phase detection autofocus for fast and accurate tracking AF.
Fujifilm has also incorporated image stabilization into the design, another world's first. The shake reduction system is expected to work with "all varieties of interchangeable lenses," though it's unclear if that means all Fujinon GF lenses or whether the camera will accept more glass.
The final morsel revealed in Cologne is that the next king of the GFX line – which is promised to have about the same dimensions as a full-frame DSLR – will be capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second with 10-bit color support.
And that's it for now, other than an expected 2019 availability window.
Source: Fujifilm
