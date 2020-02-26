Smart selfie stick's features include a remote-control spotlight

Although many people may think of selfie sticks as cheap gadgets for narcissists, they actually come in pretty handy for people like vloggers. A new model offers several clever features for just such folks, going beyond simply being a telescoping smartphone pole.

Called the Pictar Smart-Light Selfie Stick, the device is made by the same company that previously brought us the aptly-named Pictar, which makes taking smartphone photos more like using a DSLR.

First of all, yes, the Smart-Light does indeed function as a smartphone pole. It extends out to a length of 30 inches (77 cm), with an adjustable-size bracket at the end being able to accommodate a wide variety of phones. A cradle on top of that bracket, however, also holds an included removable LED spotlight. That light's angle can be adjusted, plus it can be pointed either back towards the user, or forward towards what's in front of them.

One charge of the Stick's control panel battery should be good for 800 selfies, with one charge of light's battery offering up to six hours of runtime (depending on the output mode) Pictar

A control panel on the Stick's handle allows the user to switch the light between three output levels – 30, 60 or 120 lumens. That panel also lets them do things such as electronically tilt the phone up or down relative to the Stick; switch between photo/video modes and front/rear cameras; start and stop recording; darken or brighten the picture; and digitally zoom in or out.

It also allows them to switch between various options on an accompanying iOS/Android app. Among quite a few other things, that app includes numerous filters, manual and auto control modes, and exposure/focus modes. As a side note, it should be noted that commands are wirelessly transmitted from the Stick's control panel by ultrasound, not Bluetooth.

Should you be interested, the Pictar Smart-Light Selfie Stick is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$75 (24 percent off the planned retail price) will get you one, when and if they reach production.

Source: Kickstarter

