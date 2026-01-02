First new motion sickness drug arrives after nearly half a century

Millions of Americans can now look forward to a better time traveling, with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approving a novel oral pill that helps prevent motion-induced vomiting – the first of its kind in more than 40 years.

Tradipitant, an oral neurokinin-1 (NK-1) receptor antagonist made by Vanda Pharmaceuticals – to be sold under the brand name Nereus – is a landmark development for motion sickness treatment.

“For the first time in over 40 years, patients have access to a novel therapy grounded in modern neuropharmacology, offering effective prevention without the limitations of existing options," said Vanda’s CEO Mihael Polymeropoulos in a statement.

Motion sickness affects up to 30% of adults and can make travel incredibly unpleasant. Traditional options, including some antihistamines, have been the main interventions for nearly half a century, despite limited effectiveness and side effects such as drowsiness.

Nereus works by blocking the NK-1 receptor in the brainstem – implicated in the vomiting reflex that responds to a neurotransmitter called substance P. By inhibiting this specific pathway, the drug reduces the incidence of motion-induced vomiting.

Vanda had been subject to investigations over the long-term safety of the drug, but the company and the FDA agreed that motion sickness is an acute condition, so no-one should be taking this medication for extended periods of time.

The FDA based its decision on three clinical trials, two being Phase III real-word studies conducted on participants on boats. Nereus significantly reduced vomiting compared to a placebo.

Nereus is expected to be on pharmacy shelves within months, and will now be studied to see if it can pivot to also treat conditions such as gastroparesis and nausea linked to weight-loss medications.

Trial results were published in the journal Frontiers in Neurology.

Source: Vanda via PR Newswire