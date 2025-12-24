First GLP-1 weight-loss pill on sale in the US within weeks for $149 a month

The next transformative phase of weight-loss medication is upon us, with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approving Novo Nordisk's highly anticipated oral GLP-1 drug – with a starting dose available in early January for US$149.

The once-daily oral semaglutide pill (Wegovy) has won the race to be first to launch, following strong results out of a six-week trial in which more than 300 participants lost an average of 16.6% of their bodyweight – a similar amount to the injectable version that launched in 2021.

“The pill is here," said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk, in a statement announcing the approval. "With today's approval of the Wegovy pill, patients will have a convenient, once-daily pill that can help them lose as much weight as the original Wegovy injection."

The pill has several advantages over the injectable versions – it doesn't require refrigeration and it does away with the injections. Side-effects from the oral Wegovy were in line with those on existing GLP-1 medications. It'll also have a starting dose of 1.5 mg, while the injectables are 2.4 mg.

"As the first oral GLP-1 treatment for people living with overweight or obesity, the Wegovy pill provides patients with a new, convenient treatment option that can help patients start or continue their weight loss journey," Doustdar said. "No other current oral GLP-1 treatment can match the weight loss delivered by the Wegovy pill, and we are very excited for what this will mean for patients in the US."

The drug is expected to be on pharmacy shelves in early January, with the 1.5-mg dose available for $149 a month when bought through these outlets or selected telehealth sites.

Meanwhile, US drugmaker Eli Lilly has just released its positive results of its Phase 3 trial for the oral pill orforglipron, and an FDA approval is imminent. We previously predicted it'd be available in 2026, and at this point it should be sooner rather than later in the year.

The results of the clinical trial were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Source: Novo Nordisk