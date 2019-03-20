Not a great deal is known about this 50 lb beast as of writing, but Stevie T has revealed that its rosewood topped maple neck fights against the strings with the help of three truss rods with six carbon fiber supports. The black walnut body topped with maple is home to 4Seasons custom pickups created specifically for the Djentar, and there are no volume or tone knobs to contend with, just an on/off killswitch.

