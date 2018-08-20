The strange mystery of DMT only deepened as researchers subsequently found trace amounts of the compound in human blood and urine, suggesting it could have a potentially endogenous source, making it the only psychedelic substance naturally produced within the human body. Since the 1970s many scientists have speculated the pineal gland to be the primary endogenous source of DMT in a human body. These speculations, often misconstrued as fact, led to many ambitious hypotheses around the role endogenously produced DMT plays in either dreaming or near-death experiences.