It is hypothesized that dogs evolved this particular musculature trait as a way to selectively enhance their bond with humans who, either consciously or unconsciously, exhibited a preference for specific animals with these facial movements. One of the more fascinating elements in the study is the detection of such a rapid soft tissue evolutionary change. Obviously, changes in these kinds of tissues cannot be traced in fossil records so it is rare to be able to effectively home in on such a specific musculature adaptation. Even so, the researchers do suggest this is a fast evolutionary change, occurring over as little as 10 or 20 thousand years.