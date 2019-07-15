Max speed is 15 km/h (9.3 mph) and battery life per charge is 30 minutes. It's designed to be big enough so that an exhausted swimmer can lay on it like a bodyboard, grab hold of the ropes around the edge or the carry handles at the nose and be brought safely back to shore. The 115 x 83 x 21 cm (45 x 32 x 8 in) remote-controlled lifebuoy tips the scales at 13 kg (28 lb) and could also transport a lifeguard out to a someone in trouble and keep them both afloat until a rescue boat arrives.

