Those familiar with the realities of fast food may also be familiar with disparities between how good it can appear on professionally photographed menus and what it looks like when you open the box. Domino's has introduced a new feature it says will help bridge this gap, leveraging artificial intelligence as a form of quality control before its pizzas are sent on their way.
The technology is built into a scanning device called the DOM Pizza Checker, which sits above the cut bench to run a final inspection on Domino's pizza pies before they're handed over to the delivery person.
"Currently, DOM Pizza Checker can recognize, analyze and grade pizzas based on pizza type, correct toppings and even distribution," says Domino's Australia CEO Nick Knight. "It does this by capturing an image of the pizza and using artificial intelligence to compare this data with a large dataset of correct pizzas, making a quick assessment."
According to Domino's, if the DOM Pizza Checker determines an item isn't up to scratch, the pizza will be discarded and a new one will be made. And the company says the technology will improve over time, plus new features will be introduced, including a real-time image sent to the customer of their fresh pizza on the cut bench.
Domino's has bit of history incorporating new technologies into the business of shipping pizza. Drones, delivery robots and self-driving pizza vehicles have all been a part of the mix, though these have been largely limited to small pilot projects so far. Similarly, the DOM Pizza Checker has debuted Down Under, with the technology now in use in all of its stores across Australia and New Zealand for now.
