So long as someone is happy to snooze on the sofa, the Drake can sleep seven(Credit: Land Ark RV)

The Drake tiny house, by Land Ark RV, has a flexible interior that includes two loft bedrooms and another multipurpose room that can be used as an office space or a third bedroom. Providing someone is happy to rough it on the sofa, up to seven people can sleep in the towable home.







The Drake measures 30 ft (9.1 m)-long and is based on a triple-axle trailer. It's clad in black corrugated metal and insulated with closed cell foam. The interior is finished in white washed pine on the ceiling and walls, while the floor is decked out in vinyl plank flooring. Electricity comes from a standard RV-style hookup and Land Ark RV also says that the home is designed to withstand heavy snow loads.

The home has a total floorspace of 357 sq ft (33 sq m). Visitors enter to find a kitchenette with three-burner propane cooktop, stainless steel appliances and a large 10 ft (3m)-long breakfast bar/desk area with stool seating.

Nearby lies a living room with a sofa with integrated storage. The multipurpose room is adjacent and has some more storage space, too. It can be used to sleep another two people with an optional queen-sized bed, or used as an office. The latter choice seems a better bet – six or seven people sharing a tiny house is a bit of a push after all, but an extra bedroom could perhaps come in handy if it's being used as a family vacation home, for example.

The Drake's bathroom includes a bathtub and shower, vanity unit and standard flushing toilet.

Both of the bedroom lofts in the Drake are accessed by ladder and sleep a couple of people each. The home also contains a third loft space that's used for storage and accessed by ladder.