The first mission hasn't been outlined in any detail, but the Dream Chaser boasts a number of capabilities for various mission configurations. It can handle cargoes of up to 5,500 kg (12,125 lb) in pressurized and unpressurized areas, remain berthed with the ISS for extended periods, can act as a flying laboratory that can operate by remote control, has power for science payloads, can host experiments in both the pressure cabin and unpressurized cargo areas, and can bring back up to Earth 2,000 kg (4,400 lb) of cargo for a landing at NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) Shuttle Landing Facility (SLF).