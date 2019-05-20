In the eyes of the researchers, this array of attributes could see the FStar put to use in a variety of scenarios. With a 20 minute operation time, it could find applications in search and rescue efforts, flying over insurmountable obstacles and then rolling underneath rubble. With a 400 g (14 oz) payload capacity it could be used to deliver small packages, while agriculture, cleaning, maintenance and law enforcement are a few of the other examples offered. The researchers planning multiple versions of the versatile robot to suit different tasks.