If it's determined that the drone is indeed on an unauthorized flight, the control center then uses "sophisticated pattern-recognition techniques" to decipher the aircraft's video-streaming channel – this allows the system to interrupt the drone's video broadcast with a visual warning message to the pilot. If the pilot doesn't comply by flying out of the area, the system can then hijack the drone's control channel, triggering the aircraft's "return home" feature which causes it to automatically fly back to its point of take-off.