Only in its second year, the Drone Awards has quickly become one of the most interesting aerial photography competitions on the annual calendar. This year's winners present a gorgeous array of images highlighting the rapid aesthetic evolution occurring in the nascent field of drone photography.
Spanning six general categories, including Abstract, Nature and Urban, the competition this year received 4,500 entries from 107 countries. The overall Photographer of the Year award went to Polish photographer Jacek Deneka for his shot entitled A Shoal of Colorful Fish, which captured a group of cross-country skiers from above.
While many of this year's winning images offer the expected kind of abstracted overhead image we have come to expect from modern drone photography, other shots suggest more interesting experimentation. From playing with the sun's shadows, to exciting lateral angles, the competition highlights a continuing evolution in the art of drone photography.
Particularly compelling highlights from the expansive selection of commended and highly commended images include a spectacular night shot of Bangkok, and a stunningly composed snap of a war cemetery in France.
Take a look through our gallery at some of this year's highlights.
Source: Drone Awards
