Both models are made up of a carbon cage which houses the parachute, along with sensors and controls which work independently of the drone. The technology can detect when a drone is in trouble and deploy the parachute electronically within milliseconds of a problem arising – a potential boon in the event the pilot has lost radio contact with the drone. When deploying, the technology cuts the drone's motors to make sure its rotors don't cut the parachute's lines, or hurt people once the drone lands.