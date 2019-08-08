Adding wings does add a degree of complexity, whether you implement it through tilting rotors or simply by sticking wings and a pusher or pull propeller on the airframe as France's Drone Volt has done here. As the device changes mode, it needs to switch control schemes, and we'd be interested to know how this Heliplane navigates the transition; all the website tells us is that "the transition between the two flight modes is fully automatic," so we expect its primary mode of flight will be full autopilot around a set course for industrial uses.