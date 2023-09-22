© 2023 New Atlas
Drones

AtlasNEST aims to make airports safer, by deploying drones

By Ben Coxworth
September 22, 2023
AtlasNEST aims to make airports safer, by deploying drones
Multiple AtlasNEST stations can be installed around one airport, if needed
Multiple AtlasNEST stations can be installed around one airport, if needed
View 2 Images
Multiple AtlasNEST stations can be installed around one airport, if needed
1/2
Multiple AtlasNEST stations can be installed around one airport, if needed
The AtlasPRO drone's battery is swapped for fresh one every time it returns to the station
2/2
The AtlasPRO drone's battery is swapped for fresh one every time it returns to the station

Ordinarily, drones flying around airports are thought of as a hazard. The AtlasNEST system, however, utilizes drones to fly over landing areas where problems may be occurring, in order to give control tower workers a bird's eye view.

Developed by Latvian firm Atlas Aerospace, AtlasNEST consists of an outdoor docking station which houses one of the company's AtlasPRO tricopter drones. Multiple stations can be set up around one airport, depending on how large and/or busy that airport is. All that's required for each station is an electrical outlet.

If someone in the control tower wishes to check out a suspicious vehicle, monitor the landing of a plane that's in trouble, see if a certain runway really is clear – or otherwise get a good look at something that's far from the tower – they remotely trigger the AtlasNEST.

It responds by launching its drone, which autonomously flies to the provided coordinates to transmit a real-time aerial view from its 10x-optical-zoom thermal camera.

The AtlasPRO drone's battery is swapped for fresh one every time it returns to the station
The AtlasPRO drone's battery is swapped for fresh one every time it returns to the station

The AtlasPRO has a claimed runtime of 32 minutes, a communications range of up to 10 km (6 miles) via LTE, and it autonomously returns to the station when its job is done. A freshly charged battery is then robotically swapped into the aircraft, so it's ready to go out again at a moment's notice.

Atlas Aerospace is offering the AtlasNEST via leasing programs that start at €4,200 (about US$4,479) per month.

There's more information in the following video.

AtlasNEST Airport Solution

Source: Atlas Aerospace

Tags

DronesAirportsDrone securityAutonomous flight
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!