© 2020 New Atlas
Drones

Aquatic drone drops its camera to look for fish

By Ben Coxworth
August 25, 2020
Aquatic drone drops its camera...
The Chasing F1 Fish Finder Drone, with its tethered camera out front and the optional bait dispenser behind
The Chasing F1 Fish Finder Drone, with its tethered camera out front and the optional bait dispenser behind
View 2 Images
The F1 can record video and still photos on an onboard SD card
1/2
The F1 can record video and still photos on an onboard SD card
The Chasing F1 Fish Finder Drone, with its tethered camera out front and the optional bait dispenser behind
2/2
The Chasing F1 Fish Finder Drone, with its tethered camera out front and the optional bait dispenser behind

When seeing an underwater drone for the first time, some people say "That would make a great fish-finder!". The problem is, the device's surface-located user can't always tell where the drone is, relative to themselves. That's where the Chasing F1 Fish Finder Drone comes in.

The gadget was created by Chinese company Chasing Innovation, which also manufactures the Gladius Mini, Dory and M2 underwater drones. It's essentially a tiny buoy-shaped boat, that is wirelessly controlled via Wi-Fi (up to a distance of 30 m/98 ft) by an iOS/Android app on the user's smartphone.

Its four thrusters allow it move forward, backward, sideways, or to pivot around on the spot. Utilizing a hook in the rear, it can also tow an optional sonar unit, or a remotely-activated bait dispenser.

Because the bright yellow top half of the F1 stays above the surface at all times, the user can always see where it is. Thanks to its GPS unit, they can also see its location on a map on the app. If it travels out of Wi-Fi range, it uses that GPS to automatically get itself back.

The F1 can record video and still photos on an onboard SD card
The F1 can record video and still photos on an onboard SD card

Whenever the user wants to look for fish, they just instruct the drone to lower its 1080p/30fps lead-weighted camera out of a compartment on its underside. Attached to an electrically reeled electrical cable, that camera sinks nose-down to a maximum of depth of 28 m (92 ft). Once the descent is remotely stopped by the user, the camera reverts to a horizontal orientation.

On the app screen, the user can then see what the camera sees – possibly including the sought-after fish. The depth and water temperature are additionally displayed. And if things are dark down there, the camera can also shoot infrared, assisted by a built-in infrared light.

Power is provided by a swappable 4,800-mAh lithium battery, that should be good for four to six hours of runtime per charge.

The Chasing F1 Fish Finder Drone is available now, for US$699. You can see it in action, in the video below.

Source: Chasing Innovation

CHASING F1_the World’s First Ever Fish-Finder Drone to Create Unparalleled Fishing Experiences

Tags

DronesUnderwater dronesFishing
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More