World's most affordable underwater drone gets a "treasure-hunting" upgrade

Back in 2019, Chasing Innovation introduced what was and still is the world's least expensive underwater drone, the Dory. The Chinese company is now offering a new version of the li'l remote-control sub, that comes complete with a joystick remote, metal detector and treasure-collecting net.

Known as the Dory Explore, the new model is technically identical to the standard Dory – minus the attached metal detector and net, that is.

The 1.1-kg (2.4-lb) drone can dive to a maximum depth of 15 m (49 ft), and is linked via an electrical cable to a Wi-Fi buoy which is towed along the surface. Users control the Dory Explore (and view the real-time output of its HD camera) via an iOS/Android app. That app wirelessly communicates with the buoy over a distance of up to 15 meters.

Video is recorded at a maximum resolution of 1080p/30fps on the buoy's 16GB of internal memory.

Whereas the standard Dory is only available in high-visibility yellow, the Dory Explore comes in color choices of mint green or what could almost be described as "low-visibility" deep purple – what's up with that? Chasing Innovation

Like its predecessor, the Dory Explore sports a total of five thrusters (three vertical, two horizontal), an automatic depth-holding function, and the ability to proceed forward with the nose/camera locked at a maximum tilt angle of plus or minus 45 degrees.

The drone has a maximum forward speed of 1.5 knots (2.5 ft/0.8 m per second), with one 3-hour simultaneous charge of it and the buoy's batteries being good for anywhere from 35 minutes to four hours of runtime. Battery life is used up faster at higher speeds, and with the two 250-lumen spotlights switched on.

A Chasing Innovation rep tells us that the metal detector and collection net were added in response to requests from "treasure-hunting YouTubers." When sand-covered ferrous metal is detected, users are alerted by a flashing red LED on the detector itself, which can be seen in the drone's camera feed. The net simply gets clipped onto the detector as needed.

It should be noted, however, that the metal detector only has a range of about 5 cm (2 inches) – so don't go clearing shelf space for your recovered Spanish doubloons just yet. Operators will also require some pretty impressive drone-piloting skills in order to dig up any buried goodies that are detected.

In fact, users who don't want to bother with the added bulk of the metal detector can remove it by taking out a few screws … although Chasing doesn't officially recommend doing so.

The Dory Explore comes with a joystick remote included – that remote is an optional extra for the standard Dory Chasing Innovation

While the value of the metal detector and net is questionable, one of the Dory Explore's real selling features is the fact that it comes with a joystick remote included. That remote, which communicates with the app via Bluetooth, allows for much easier drone-steering than using the phone's touchscreen.

An optional remote is available for the standard Dory, as part of a US$599 deluxe package. Rather surprisingly, that's the same price as the basic Dory Explore package, which includes not only the remote but also the metal detector and net. What's more, that bundle is currently on sale for $479.

Source: Chasing Innovation

